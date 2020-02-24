Celebrate Twin Peaks Day with select Blu-ray and DVD collections from $20

- Feb. 24th 2020 7:39 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Twin Peaks Blu-ray and DVD collections priced from $20 Prime shipped. In case you didn’t know, February 24 has been known as Twin Peaks Day for quite some time, which makes today’s sale a perfect way for fans to celebrate. Or if you’ve yet to watch the highly-rated crime drama, now’s a great opportunity to do so while pocketing some cash. One standout is on the Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray box set for $89.99. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. This limited edition run of the series includes both seasons of the show alongside plenty of bonus content like deleted scenes and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 170 customers. More below.

Be sure to shop the entire batch of discounts right here for additional ways to get your fill of the acclaimed series starting at $20. There are some DVD box sets on sale alongside the featured Blu-ray version, so these discounts are certainly worth your time.

Twin Peaks: From Z to A features:

  • Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: The Missing Pieces
  • 4K Ultra Hi-Def versions of the Original Series Pilot and Part 8 of A Limited Event Series
  • Behind The Curtain: over 7 hours of new behind the scenes/making of footage for all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series
  • A Brand New Interview with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee

From $20
