Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone XS Magnetic Qi Battery Case $14, more

UGREEN (99% positive all-time feedback from 67,000+) via Amazon offers its 3600mAh iPhone XS Magnetic Wireless Battery Case for $13.99 Prime shipped when applying code UGFEB80X at checkout. Normally selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $11 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. UGREEN’s case features a slim form factor that pairs with a magnetic 3600mAh battery to wirelessly power up your iPhone by leveraging the already built-in Qi charging capabilities. Adding this accessory into the mix more than doubles the time you’ll be able to use your iPhone, making this case a great option for achieving all-day usage. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon’s latest Anker sale has USB-C chargers, power banks, more from $10
- Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Aukey Graphite 10W Wireless Charger: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code F3NWYGYA
- VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $498 (Reg. $748)
- Choetech 60W USB-C PD Adapter: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- 20% off Ringke Samsung Galaxy S20 cases from $7
- AmazonBasics 5-Port 60W Wall Charger: $26 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Today only, iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum drops to $320 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Aukey 6-Port USB Power Strip: $31 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ code 3M38JGPY
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Belkin Universal 3-in-1 Lightning Cable: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR iPhone XR Clear Case: $3 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code I77NBKPV
- Aukey 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code VQ647EVH
- Aukey Dual Port USB Wall Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code NOS7VUOB
- ESR Metal iPhone 11 Bumper Case: $3 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code RZ5W2XND
Featuring Qi-certified technology, UGREEN wireless battery case provides you instant wireless charging without pressing a button, effectively providing extra power to your iPhone X XS for low battery anxiety and awkward moments.
Without any charging cable, this backup battery case won’t block your iPhone X charging port, allowing you to connect audio earplugs while charging. UGREEN battery case can also be used as a Qi charging pad. With 3600mAh Li-polymer battery, UGREEN portable power case can almost double your iphone x battery life.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!