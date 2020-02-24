Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone XS Magnetic Qi Battery Case $14, more

UGREEN (99% positive all-time feedback from 67,000+) via Amazon offers its 3600mAh iPhone XS Magnetic Wireless Battery Case for $13.99 Prime shipped when applying code UGFEB80X at checkout. Normally selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $11 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. UGREEN’s case features a slim form factor that pairs with a magnetic 3600mAh battery to wirelessly power up your iPhone by leveraging the already built-in Qi charging capabilities. Adding this accessory into the mix more than doubles the time you’ll be able to use your iPhone, making this case a great option for achieving all-day usage. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on review.

Featuring Qi-certified technology, UGREEN wireless battery case provides you instant wireless charging without pressing a button, effectively providing extra power to your iPhone X XS for low battery anxiety and awkward moments. Without any charging cable, this backup battery case won’t block your iPhone X charging port, allowing you to connect audio earplugs while charging. UGREEN battery case can also be used as a Qi charging pad. With 3600mAh Li-polymer battery, UGREEN portable power case can almost double your iphone x battery life.

