Today only, add a fire pit to your outdoor space for $50 (Reg. $80+)

- Feb. 24th 2020 7:36 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Pleasant Hearth Brant Wood Burning Fire Pit (OFW106R) for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge more than $80 right now and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With winter’s most brutal time coming to a close, it’s time to start venturing back outside. This fire pit is perfect for spring gatherings, allowing you to still stay quite warm even when the temperature drops at night. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this fire pit cover. It’s available for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon, and will keep your new outdoor accessory safe from rain and snow. Plus, it’ll ensure that everything stays neat and rust-free when not in use.

You’ll also want to grab this 8-pack of roasting forks. They’re perfect for enjoying a roasted marshmallow for s’mores or even a nicely cooked hot dog over an open fire. At $19 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase with today’s lead deal.

Pleasant Hearth Fire Pit features:

The Brant Wood Burning Fire Pit is classically styled and a perfect fit to any outdoor space. In addition to providing a sizeable fire, the unique design on this 30” pit adds detail and flare. Once the fire gets going, the rubbed bronze finish becomes even more beautiful.

