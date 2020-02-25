Take 30% off the executive AmazonBasics 13-inch MacBook Sleeve at just $7, more

- Feb. 25th 2020 4:26 pm ET

0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Executive MacBook Sleeve in black for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This padded sleeve is comprised of a flexible, rubber-like neoprene material that keeps your MacBook safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills. It’s slim enough to fit into a backpack, but an integrated carrying handle also makes this sleeve convenient to tote around by itself. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Update 2/25 @ 4:57pm: We’ve now spotted Lowepro Truckee BP 200 LX Backpack for $25.85 shipped at Amazon. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

For more ways to upgrade your everyday carry, our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning is worth your time. There you’ll find charging cables, power banks, and much more.

AmazonBasics Executive MacBook Sleeve features:

Your laptop goes where you go. Whether catching the commuter train or ducking into cafes or meetings with clients, keep your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills with this executive laptop sleeve from AmazonBasics. The executive laptop sleeve includes a sturdy handle for easy carrying.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

