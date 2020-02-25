Take 30% off the executive AmazonBasics 13-inch MacBook Sleeve at just $7, more

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Executive MacBook Sleeve in black for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This padded sleeve is comprised of a flexible, rubber-like neoprene material that keeps your MacBook safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills. It’s slim enough to fit into a backpack, but an integrated carrying handle also makes this sleeve convenient to tote around by itself. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Update 2/25 @ 4:57pm: We’ve now spotted Lowepro Truckee BP 200 LX Backpack for $25.85 shipped at Amazon. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

AmazonBasics Executive MacBook Sleeve features:

Your laptop goes where you go. Whether catching the commuter train or ducking into cafes or meetings with clients, keep your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills with this executive laptop sleeve from AmazonBasics. The executive laptop sleeve includes a sturdy handle for easy carrying.

