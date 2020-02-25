Take your MacBook to the couch with a lift-top coffee table for $110 (New low)

- Feb. 25th 2020 4:45 pm ET

$110
0

Walmart is offering the Better Homes & Gardens Lift-Top Coffee Table for $110 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This coffee table is a part of Better Homes & Gardens’ Modern Farmhouse collection. It features a style that is bound to blend well with a wide variety of living rooms. Best of all, the top can be lifted to make working from the couch a breeze. Once opened, you’ll find plenty of storage for remotes, blankets, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to prop up a smartphone or tablet? Today’s savings leave you with enough to nab JETech’s $9 Stand which is comprised of aluminum and rubber for a premium look and feel. It holds up to 11-pounds, ensuring it’s very capable considering that most tablets weigh a fraction of that.

Oh, and while you’re at it, it may be worth a moment to check out this $9 gooseneck iPad mount we found earlier today. Typically priced for $18, today’s offer is 50% off, making now an excellent time to strike.

Better Homes & Gardens Coffee Table features:

Style and convenience all in one. Give your home a fresh new look with the rustic charm and unique style of this lift-top coffee table from the Better Homes and Gardens Modern Farmhouse collection. This one-of-a-kind coffee table offers a spacious top surface that lifts up and forward to create a multipurpose work space for you to work from home, surf the web on your laptop or eat a yummy dinner all while relaxing from the comfort of your couch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$110
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Better Homes & Gardens

About the Author