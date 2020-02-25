Take your MacBook to the couch with a lift-top coffee table for $110 (New low)

Walmart is offering the Better Homes & Gardens Lift-Top Coffee Table for $110 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This coffee table is a part of Better Homes & Gardens’ Modern Farmhouse collection. It features a style that is bound to blend well with a wide variety of living rooms. Best of all, the top can be lifted to make working from the couch a breeze. Once opened, you’ll find plenty of storage for remotes, blankets, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to prop up a smartphone or tablet? Today’s savings leave you with enough to nab JETech’s $9 Stand which is comprised of aluminum and rubber for a premium look and feel. It holds up to 11-pounds, ensuring it’s very capable considering that most tablets weigh a fraction of that.

Oh, and while you’re at it, it may be worth a moment to check out this $9 gooseneck iPad mount we found earlier today. Typically priced for $18, today’s offer is 50% off, making now an excellent time to strike.

Better Homes & Gardens Coffee Table features:

Style and convenience all in one. Give your home a fresh new look with the rustic charm and unique style of this lift-top coffee table from the Better Homes and Gardens Modern Farmhouse collection. This one-of-a-kind coffee table offers a spacious top surface that lifts up and forward to create a multipurpose work space for you to work from home, surf the web on your laptop or eat a yummy dinner all while relaxing from the comfort of your couch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!