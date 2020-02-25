Chaco sandals up to 50% off just in time for spring hikes during Hautelook’s Sale

Hautelook’s Chaco Sandals Event takes up to 50% off select styles for men. Prices are as marked. Chaco sandals have become increasingly popular over the years and inside this sale you can find an array of popular styles. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Z Eddy Sandal that’s marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $90. These waterproof sandals have an adjustable base for comfort and its ridged base helps to grip an array of surfaces. It also features a contoured and cushioned footbed for added comfort throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Chaco Sale and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

