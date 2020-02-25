CyberPower’s 10-Outlet 1325VA UPS prevents internet downtime at $140 ($50 off)

- Feb. 25th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

Newegg currently offers the CyberPower 1325VA 10-Outlet UPS for $139.99 shipped when code EMCDFFK53 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $190, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Alongside its ten built-in outlets, CyberPower’s UPS features a display for showcasing current usage stats, remaining power levels, and more. Plus, there’s two 2.4A USB charging ports as well. With its internal 1325VA battery, you’re looking at 8-minutes of uptime at half of the 810W total power output or around 3-minutes at full capacity. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 135 customers. More details below.

Should 1325VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $80. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, two more slots than the CyberPower option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear. 

Or save even more cash and grab the 6-Outlet 400VA version of Amazon’s in-house UPS for $45.

CyberPower 1325VA 10-Outlet UPS features:

Enjoy seamless uptime with this CyberPower Sine Wave battery backup. Featuring 10 outlets, this device provides protection for multiple components. Integrated data line protection keeps power surges from cables and Ethernet lines from impacting your computer setup. With its automatic voltage regulation, this CyberPower Sine Wave battery backup delivers consistent levels of sine wave power to your electronics.

