Amazon’s Echo Plus 2nd Gen. with Zigbee hub returns to low of $100 (Reg. $150)

B&H Photo is offering the Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Generation in Sandstone for $99.95 shipped. For comparison, Amazon still charges $150 and this is a match of the lowest price that we’ve tracked there. If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one smart speaker, this is it. Not only does it provide room-filling sound, but it also functions as a smart home hub with Zigbee support. The Echo Plus also works as part of Amazon’s home theater system if you have multiple of its Alexa-enabled speakers. Want to learn more about Echo Plus? Check out our announcement coverage or our hands-on review. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a new smart speaker, but want to save some cash? The Echo Dot with Clock is a great alternative. At $60 shipped, it offers similar smart home functionality, sans the inclusion of a Zigbee hub. However, it does pack a built-in display for showing you the time, making it more useful for some.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Eufy Genie. It packs Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, at a much lower cost. There’s no Zigbee hub or built-in clock here, however, as you’ll just be getting a budget-friendly smart speaker at the low cost of $20 Prime shipped.

Echo Plus features:

Start or expand your smart home with the 2nd-generation sandstone Amazon Echo Plus. Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and a microphone array, the 2nd-generation Echo Plus connects to your home’s wireless network and allows you to intuitively play music, check the weather and traffic anywhere in the US, hear sports scores, and more. Using voice control technology powered by Amazon Alexa, the built-in microphones allow the Echo Plus to respond to your voice from any direction in the room, even while music is playing. Bluetooth is also onboard, enabling the Echo Plus to wirelessly pair and play audio from a variety of audio sources, such as smartphones and tablets. The 2nd-generation Echo Plus stands 5.8″ tall with a 3.9″ diameter and incorporates a 3″ woofer and 0.8″ tweeter to produce full-range sound.

