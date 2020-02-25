Cruise with macOS Sidecar using this $9 gooseneck iPad mount (Save 50%)

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad Mount for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. With macOS Catalina having been released several months ago, there’s a good chance you’ve updated. Many of its features fly under the radar, and Sidecar is one of them. In case you’ve forgotten, this feature lets an iPad be used as a second display. This flexible gooseneck mount will pair nicely with the new feature and allow you to place an iPad wherever needed, knowing that any adjustments are just a second away. Rated 5 stars from 60% of reviewers.

Considering the fact that tapping is the primary input method on iPad, your screen is bound to be covered in fingerprints. That’s why I recommend using some of today’s savings on Endust’s Screen Wipes for $5. These will make clearing off its screen a breeze.

Speaking of iPad accessories, did you see Pad & Quill’s new iPad Pro Aria Smart Keyboard Case? It has just launched and right now it can be had for nearly 25% off.

EasyAcc Gooseneck iPad Mount features:

This ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder is compatible with all 4-10.6 inch cell phones and tablets, such as: iPad mini, iPad 9.7-inch to 11-inch, iPhone 11, Galaxy Tab A, and more.

