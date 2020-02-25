Cruise with macOS Sidecar using this $9 gooseneck iPad mount (Save 50%)

- Feb. 25th 2020 2:21 pm ET

$9
0

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad Mount for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. With macOS Catalina having been released several months ago, there’s a good chance you’ve updated. Many of its features fly under the radar, and Sidecar is one of them. In case you’ve forgotten, this feature lets an iPad be used as a second display. This flexible gooseneck mount will pair nicely with the new feature and allow you to place an iPad wherever needed, knowing that any adjustments are just a second away. Rated 5 stars from 60% of reviewers.

Considering the fact that tapping is the primary input method on iPad, your screen is bound to be covered in fingerprints. That’s why I recommend using some of today’s savings on Endust’s Screen Wipes for $5. These will make clearing off its screen a breeze.

Speaking of iPad accessories, did you see Pad & Quill’s new iPad Pro Aria Smart Keyboard Case? It has just launched and right now it can be had for nearly 25% off.

EasyAcc Gooseneck iPad Mount features:

This ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder is compatible with all 4-10.6 inch cell phones and tablets, such as: iPad mini, iPad 9.7-inch to 11-inch, iPhone 11, Galaxy Tab A, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
iPad Accessories

iPad Accessories
EasyACC

About the Author