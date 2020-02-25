Roku’s Streaming Stick+ supports 4K HDR at $39, its second-lowest price ever

Amazon is offering the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39 shipped. Available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally up to $60, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $29 over Black Friday. If your TV doesn’t have the ability to stream Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, or Apple TV+, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ solves that problem simply. It works with the aforementioned services and thousands more, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy just about any programming you want easily. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want 4K streaming for a bit less? Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $35 right now, which is a killer deal since it regularly goes for $50. It also supports HDR playback, but lacks the plethora of streaming opportunities that Roku brings to the table.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick at $25. This is also a great deal, since it regularly goes for $40. However, you’ll lose out on 4K HDR content, instead, opting for standard 1080p playback. You can learn more about both of these streaming players in our sale coverage right here.

Roku Streaming Stick+ features:

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick Plus with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

