Skip Hop’s Stroll & Go Winter Car Seat Cover for $30 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Stroll & Go Plush Fleece Infant And Baby Automotive Winter Car Seat Cover Black for $29.87 shipped. Regularly priced at $40 and that’s the lowest rate in over six months. One of the best things about this cover is that it’s universal and the plush collar flip’s open for east access. It’s also gender neutral, which means it will work for boys or girls and the plush fleece material helps to keep her warm in cool weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, while you’re on the go, the Skip Hop Snug Seal Baby Wipes Case will come in handy and it’s on sale for $7.49. This wipe case is regularly priced at $9 and hooks right onto your diaper bag or stroller. Rated 4/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews.

Skip Hop Stroll & Go Fleece Infant Car Seat features:

Universal Fit Elastic Car Seat Cover Features Soft Fabric For Baby’s Comfort And Warmth

Ultra-plush Fleece Collar Flips Open And Securely Snaps To Outer Layer

Collar Snaps Closed For Extra Warmth While Framing Baby’s Head

Elastic Bottom Edges For A Snug Fit On Any Car Seat And Zip-off Front Flap For Easy Access

