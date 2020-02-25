Bring a stainless steel electric grill home for just $20 shipped (Reg. $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Contact Grill for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, the Best Buy exclusive electric grill/press is as much as $40 off today. This is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. Large enough to cook six burgers at once, this 1500-watt electric grill is 14-inches in length and features a non-stick, dishwasher-safe cooking surface. This model carries a 4+ star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more details.

All things considered, at just $20 today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options in the product category. Most models sit at around $50 or so, like this Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler, but there are some for less. Most notably, the Dash Mini Maker which can make everything from pressed sandwiches to waffles. You’ll save some cash here at just $10 Prime shipped, just don’t expect to be able to grill six burgers at once on this thing.

The kitchenware and home goods deals are coming fast and hard today with discounted coffeemakers, Ninja cookers, Cuisinart cast iron, and Amazon’s Gold Box Dyson sale.

Bella Pro Series Contact Grill:

Enjoy a quick burger with this powerful 1500W BELLA Pro Series electric grill. The drip tray catches excess grease and fat resulting in a healthier meal, while the floating hinges adjust to your desired burger thickness. The large cooking surface of this BELLA Pro Series electric grill provides space for up to six burgers.

