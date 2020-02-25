Upgrade to a Vitamix Pro 5300 Blender for $230 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $530)

- Feb. 25th 2020 3:45 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $350+ $230
0

Vitamix is now offering its Professional-Grade 5300 Blender for $229.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. You have your choice of the black or red model on the listing page. Originally $530, new models are currently more realistically sitting at $350 on Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. Now if you fancy yourself a bit of a home chef or are just tired of jamming up that consumer-grade blender you have, check out this Vitamix. With more than enough power to crush anything you throw at it, it features a 2.2HP motor, variable speed control settings, and ships with a low-profile 64-ounce blending container. Just the sheer power from the blades can warm a soup up in 10-minutes. Today’s refurb includes that impressive 5-year warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While it certainly won’t be as powerful, nor will it heat your soup up like today’s lead deal, you can save a fortune with the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender. The $90 model carries stellar reviews from thousands and is more than capable of both meal preparations and your daily protein shake. Still overkill for you? Scoop up this $22 Black+Decker and call it a day.

Well, if you’re looking for a home essentials/kitchenware upgrade, today is the day. Our Home Goods Guide is bursting at the seams with deals on cookware, Dyson vacs, coffee makers, multi-cookers, and much more.

Vitamix Professional-Grade 5300 Blender:

  • Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $350+ $230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vitamix

Vitamix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard