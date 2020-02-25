Upgrade to a Vitamix Pro 5300 Blender for $230 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $530)

Vitamix is now offering its Professional-Grade 5300 Blender for $229.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. You have your choice of the black or red model on the listing page. Originally $530, new models are currently more realistically sitting at $350 on Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. Now if you fancy yourself a bit of a home chef or are just tired of jamming up that consumer-grade blender you have, check out this Vitamix. With more than enough power to crush anything you throw at it, it features a 2.2HP motor, variable speed control settings, and ships with a low-profile 64-ounce blending container. Just the sheer power from the blades can warm a soup up in 10-minutes. Today’s refurb includes that impressive 5-year warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While it certainly won’t be as powerful, nor will it heat your soup up like today’s lead deal, you can save a fortune with the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender. The $90 model carries stellar reviews from thousands and is more than capable of both meal preparations and your daily protein shake. Still overkill for you? Scoop up this $22 Black+Decker and call it a day.

Well, if you’re looking for a home essentials/kitchenware upgrade, today is the day. Our Home Goods Guide is bursting at the seams with deals on cookware, Dyson vacs, coffee makers, multi-cookers, and much more.

Vitamix Professional-Grade 5300 Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.

