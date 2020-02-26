Amazon 1-day TaoTronics Humidifier sale with deals from $24 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TaoTronics (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its humidifiers. The TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier is now down to $31.99 shipped. Regularly up at $50 or more over the last few months, we have seen it sell for closer to $40 before that with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 4L tank, the water lasts for between 12 and 30-hours ensuring it will keep the moisture going all night long and don’t worry, there’s an auto shut-off for when it runs out. There are three mist levels to choose from for personalized humidity adjustments while being “incredibly silent for disturbance-free sleep at night.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also inside of today’s event, the TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifiers for Babies is on sale for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest total we can find. Designed to be as quiet as possible in a space-saving oval form-factor, it features a 1.8L capacity with easy one-handed refills and carries a solid 4+ star rating.

You can spend slightly less with this highly-rated Safety 1st 360 Degree Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier at $22.50, but there are some serious savings to be had with this $18 Portable Mini Humidifier. It carries solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers and you can take just about anywhere you might need it.

TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier:

Quiet Operation for Bedroom Use: Ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, produces less than 38 dB of noise; perfect for your baby and a disturbance-free sleep at night

4L Tank Capacity, Works for All Night: Over a gallon of water lasts for 12-30 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in rooms up to 10-30 m² / 107-322 ft², bedroom, nursery, office and so on

Informative LED display: Built-in Humidistat tells you the current RH; Easily choose between three mist levels; Set your desired humidity level, 40-60% is recommended

Nightlight & Sleep Mode: Choose to turn on the nightlight, or enter sleep mode to shut off LED screen for a discreet sleep at night

