Amazon 1-day TaoTronics Humidifier sale with deals from $24 (Up to 40% off)

- Feb. 26th 2020 8:12 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TaoTronics (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its humidifiers. The TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier is now down to $31.99 shipped. Regularly up at $50 or more over the last few months, we have seen it sell for closer to $40 before that with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 4L tank, the water lasts for between 12 and 30-hours ensuring it will keep the moisture going all night long and don’t worry, there’s an auto shut-off for when it runs out. There are three mist levels to choose from for personalized humidity adjustments while being “incredibly silent for disturbance-free sleep at night.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also inside of today’s event, the TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifiers for Babies is on sale for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest total we can find. Designed to be as quiet as possible in a space-saving oval form-factor, it features a 1.8L capacity with easy one-handed refills and carries a solid 4+ star rating.

You can spend slightly less with this highly-rated Safety 1st 360 Degree Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier at $22.50, but there are some serious savings to be had with this $18 Portable Mini Humidifier. It carries solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers and you can take just about anywhere you might need it.

TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier:

  • Quiet Operation for Bedroom Use: Ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, produces less than 38 dB of noise; perfect for your baby and a disturbance-free sleep at night
  • 4L Tank Capacity, Works for All Night: Over a gallon of water lasts for 12-30 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in rooms up to 10-30 m² / 107-322 ft², bedroom, nursery, office and so on
  • Informative LED display: Built-in Humidistat tells you the current RH; Easily choose between three mist levels; Set your desired humidity level, 40-60% is recommended
  • Nightlight & Sleep Mode: Choose to turn on the nightlight, or enter sleep mode to shut off LED screen for a discreet sleep at night

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

