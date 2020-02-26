Expand your game room with American Legend’s Foosball Table at $99 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the American Legend Charger 52-inch Foosball Table for $99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. If you’re looking to add yet another fun activity to your home or office, this foosball table is worth a look. It’s very affordable and provides a great way to pass the time between video game updates and the like. Made with all ages in mind, this is an excellent option that’s bound to keep friends and family entertained. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Keep some backup foosballs on hand when nabbing this 14-pack for $8. Each features a black and white pattern and measures 36mm in diameter, making them a great fit for most tables. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 Amazon shoppers.

Want to mix in a bit of learning? Have a look at the deal we spotted on littleBits’ Star Wars coding kit. Currently discounted to $54, this offer provides a savings of $46.

American Legend Foosball Table features:

Abacus-Style Scoring

Internal Ball Return System

1/2″ Hollow Rods with Chrome Finish

Solid 3.75″ Square Legs

Cross Bar Support for Added Strength

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!