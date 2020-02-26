Bring Space Invaders to your game room with Arcade1Up’s $150 cabinet ($50 off)

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $299, it had just dropped to around $200 with today’s offer matching the lowest we’ve tracked on this version. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and is a perfect piece to complete your game room. On top of the titular Space Invaders, there’s also a color version of the classic game. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional details.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab the Arcade1Up Riser for $40. This accessory elevates the arcade cabinet by an extra foot, offering a more comfortable experience for older gamers.

If you’re looking for the latest retro releases from Arcade1Up, be sure to swing by our coverage of the brand’s new arcade cabinets. With options like NBA Jam, Frogger, and Pac-Man, all three are now available for pre-order.

Arcade1Up Space Invaders Cabinet features:

Jump back to the 80’s, grab the joystick and prepare your lasers with Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders arcade cabinet. Dodge the aliens’ fire and counter with strategic shooting. Boasting authentic gameplay and artwork, these cabinets are the first-ever consumer models.

