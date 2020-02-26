Broaden your Mac’s capabilities with an AUKEY 12-in-1 USB-C Hub: $46 (Reg. $80)

AUKEY Store US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Hub for $45.99 shipped when coupon code EJESSATH has been applied during checkout. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This expansive USB-C hub aims to put any concerns over missing legacy ports to rest. Here you’ll find a Gigabit Ethernet port, dual HDMI, four USB-A inputs, SD, and much more. Support for 100-watt passthrough charging paves the way for a single cable to provide loads of I/O while also topping off any of Apple’s MacBooks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a model that attaches directly to a MacBook Air or Pro, consider AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31. This is what I use and have been very happy so far. I even wrote a review about it and found it good enough to be the “one and only hub that I plan on using for the foreseeable future.”

Speaking of MacBook Air, we found Apple’s 13-inch 256GB model for $300 off today. I’ve been rocking a refreshed MacBook Air for over a year now. I chose it over MacBook Pro for better battery life, a lower price tag, and because it stuck with traditional function keys which I happen to prefer when compared with Apple’s Touch Bar.

AUKEY 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

12-in-1 USB C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & microSD card slots.

