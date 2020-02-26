The popular Bears vs Babies family card game drops to $17.50 (Reg. $30)

- Feb. 26th 2020 4:36 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the Bears vs Babies family card game for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day offer during the holidays last year. Designed by the makers of the extremely popular Exploding Kittens card game, it is for adults, teens, and kids (ages 10+) who are into building a “handsome salmon armed with knives and burritos or a Pomeranian of light and wonder in business attire.” The strategic battle card game is for 2 to 5-players and takes about 20-minutes to get through. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

The folks at Exploding Kittens make several popular card-based games to spice up game night including Throw Throw Burrito and others. But the Bears vs Babies lead deal is actually the most affordable of them all right now at a few bucks under the price of the Exploding Kittens (the game). And be sure to get the $10 NSFW Expansion Pack to transform this all-ages card game into something very not family-friendly.

Although if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you could give the highly-rated Sushi Go! a try at under $9 Prime shipped to save some cash.

Bears vs Babies family card game:

  • Bears vs Babies is the perfect card game for adults, teens and kids (ages 10+) who are into building monstrous bears who eat horrible babies
  • A highly-strategic party game for 2-5 players and only 20 minutes to play
  • Includes 107 Cards (2.5 x 3.5 inches), Playmat, FAQ sheet, Rule Book all inside a FURRY BOX
  • Bears vs Babies is all about building amazing monsters, eating delicious babies and destroying the competition

