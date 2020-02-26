Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale, Hunter Boots, Levi’s, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale takes up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more
- Today only, score Hunter boots for just $54 Prime shipped during Woot’s sale
- Eastbay offers 25% off orders of $175 or 20% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, more
- Under Armour’s Storm Golf Pullover drops to just $28 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Lululemon offers its Shift Stitch Full Zip Hoodie for $89 (Reg. $128)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s offers extra 30% off all sale items including popular denim from $28
- Nordstrom’s new markdowns offer up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more
- Allen Edmonds, Johnston & Murphy, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Lucky Brand offers up to 50% off sale styles with hundreds of items from $15
- J.Crew Facotry offers an extra 25% off all skirts, dresses, and dress shirts
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day TaoTronics Humidifier sale with deals from $24 (Up to 40% off)
- Ninja Smart Touchscreen Blender + 72-Oz. pitcher now at $70 (Reg. up to $130)
- Rachio’s Alexa-enabled 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller now $120 (Reg. $200)
- This wireless weather station tells you the temp and more for $26 (Reg. $40)
- Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250)
