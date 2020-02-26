Celebrate life of Jake Burton with free lift tickets Friday, March 13th #RideOnJake

If you snowboard like my family, you probably know that the Jake Burton Carpenter, the father of snowboarding passed away last year due to complications of cancer. Burton not only started the world’s largest snowboarding company out of his shop in southern Vermont, he almost single-handedly got the resorts to let snowboarders on the mountain (starting with Stratton, VT).

To celebrate his life, 13 top resorts on three continents are offering free lift tickets to snowboarders. To see the 13 participating mountains, click here or head below. REGISTER HERE.

If you aren’t close to a participating mountain, DIY an armband. Put your savings toward a donation to Chill. #RideOnJake

RIDING TO REMEMBER Join us for a global day of snowboarding to celebrate the legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter. In honor of Jake, the following resorts are offering free lift passes for March 13, 2020. Register below with the resort of your choice, or just get out and ride. Ride to remember, and ride because snowboarding is what brings us together.

JAKE’S STORY Jake’s vision was to bring snowboarding to all. His dream, his perseverance and his generosity were his gift to the world. As an industry, and as a community we come together for this day to remember, reflect and ride. Together we open our doors and open our hearts to carry Jake’s spirit forward; to share our love of the mountains and the joy of a perfect turn. Because snowboarding makes us happy. Snowboarding makes us hopeful. Snowboarding makes us free.

The following resorts are participating:

