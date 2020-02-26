This wireless weather station tells you the temp and more for $26 (Reg. $40)

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via. Amazon is offering its Wireless Weather Station for $25.99 shipped with the code KKL5DE5Z at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is the best available. This weather station tells you the temperature, humidity, and more for both inside and out. Plus, the colorized display uses multiple factors to help tell what the current weather is outside, be it rain, sun, overcast, or similar. It’s entirely wireless, running off batteries for both the receiver and transmitter, ensuring that you can easily place the pieces anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Is knowing just the indoor temperature and humidity more important to you? This smartphone-enabled thermometer/hygrometer from Govee is just $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind this won’t tell you the temp or weather of what’s going on outside, making its use fairly limited.

However, go low-tech to save even more. This outdoor thermometer is just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and is perfect for letting you know how hot or cold it is outside.

Govee Wireless Weather Station features:

HD Color LCD: With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction. [ Batteries required, but not included.]

Real-time Temp/Humidity: Know your indoor and outdoor temp/humidity without turning on the news or stepping outside. -40℃～70℃/ 20%～99%RH utra outdoor working range withstands any harsh conditions and arrows on LCD shows you how temp/humidity changes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!