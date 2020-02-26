Today only, score Hunter boots for just $54 Prime shipped during Woot’s sale

Today only, Woot is offering select women’s Hunter Rain Boots for $58.99. Better yet, apply the promo code HUNTER at checkout to get $5 off your purchase. To compare, these boots are regularly priced at $100. Prime members receive free delivery on all orders or there’s a $6 shipping charge. One of the most notable deals from this event is the women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot. These boots are completely waterproof, which is great for the upcoming spring weather and the black coloring is versatile to wear with your entire wardrobe. I personally own this style and would highly recommend but it also has over 1,100 reviews from Amazon customers and is rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Woot.

Another great pair of Hunter Boots that are marked down to $53.99 are the Original Short Rain Boots in Matte. You can choose from several color options and the short style pairs well with jeans or leggings alike. These boots have a rigid outsole that promotes traction and a fleece lining for added warmth.

Hunter Original Tall Gloss Boot features:

Hunter Rain Boots walk the line between classic and dramatic.

Featuring a quick-dry nylon lining and a sturdy grip sole, this boot is a dependable choice and ensures you look good in any weather.

Silver tone buckle with strap at side

Logo signature at front shaft

