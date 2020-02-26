LEGO’s Overwatch Wrecking Ball kit rolls into your collection at $16, more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch Wrecking Ball set for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within a penny of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. This 227-piece kit brings Wrecking Ball to the cast of brick-built Overwatch heroes. His mech can convert between two different modes just like in the game and also included in this kit is an exclusive Hammon figure. Another noteworthy mention is that there are some new printed elements here which are great additions to the build. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals:

We’re also still tracking an all-time low on the 699-piece LEGO Avengers Compound set, alongside some additional creations from $24.

LEGO Overwatch Wrecking Ball features:

Immerse your favorite Overwatch fan in epic missions with this LEGO Overwatch 75976 Wrecking Ball set. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this Overwatch toy set transforms from an iron-clad battle mech to a high-speed ball. A fan favorite, Wrecking Ball is piloted by Hammond, a resourceful hamster who pops up from the cockpit just like in the game.

