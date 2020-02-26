Levi’s offers extra 30% off all sale items including popular denim from $28

Levi’s takes an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code RIGHTNOW at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Twill Jeans that are marked down to $38. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and they have a perfect hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. You can find them in four color options and the slim fit is a great alternative to skinny jeans. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket that’s marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $128. This jacket is a great option for winter weather and it looks great with jeans or leggings alike. Plus, the added sherpa material is very trendy for this season.

Our top picks for women include:

