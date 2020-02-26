Lucky Brand offers up to 50% off sale styles with hundreds of items from $15

Lucky Brand takes up to 50% off sale styles with hundreds of new items added. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the 121 Slim Straight Stretch Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $52 and originally was priced at $99. The slim appearance is modern and very stylish for this season. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. The jeans have a grey coloring, which is unique and and makes it easy to dress them up or down. Also, be sure pair them with the Donegal Half Zip Mock Neck Sweater that’s on sale for just $30. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!