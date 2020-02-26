At $135, Microsoft’s Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is a solid buy

- Feb. 26th 2020 2:15 pm ET

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $134.95 shipped when coupon code SNG15A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $24 off what you’d spend on a similar setup at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether your old console is busted or you’re looking for an inexpensive way to grow an existing setup, today’s deal show not be overlooked. Another reason to score this console is that more games are supporting cross-play. This means that owning a second console can pave the way for friends to come over and enjoy couch co-op. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Have a look at our unboxing video to learn more.

Since remembering to top off controllers is a pain, I highly recommend picking up Amazon’s in-house Charging Station for $18. It charges two controllers at once and comes with the necessary battery packs to do so.

Now that you’ve got a console and a charging station, the only thing left to do is buy some games. Luckily we spotted a discounted $50 gift card yesterday which can be yours for $45, adding up to 10% in savings.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital features:

  • Go all digital with the Xbox One S All Digital Edition and enjoy disc free gaming
  • Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming) and wireless controller

