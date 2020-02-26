Ninja’s Foodi Grill doubles as an air fryer at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $119.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $210, this model is currently on sale for $180 in new condition at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. While the AG300 is not the one that can dehydrate, those options sell for between $200 at $270 at Amazon. This 4-in-1 indoor grill sears and sizzles at up to 500-degrees via the “high-density” grill grate to bring “outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.” However, this model also doubles as an air fryer with an included 4-quart crisper basket. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now if the idea of having a large indoor grill attached to your air fryer isn’t exciting you, there are other options. Ditch the indoor grill entirely and opt for the Dash Compact Air Fryer from $45 at Amazon. While its 1.2L capacity won’t carry as much food as the lead deal, you’re saving a fortune here on a highly-rated air fryer.

From furniture and lighting deals to this morning’s Gold Box humidifier sale, you’ll find loads of notable offers for around the house in our Home Goods Guide.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

