Ninja Smart Touchscreen Blender + 72-Oz. pitcher now at $70 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this model usually sells for closer to $100 or $110 at Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Featuring a 1,000-watt motor, it can crush through ice and frozen fruit no problem, not to mention other veggies and baking ingredients. Along with the 72-ounce blending pitcher, this model sports four timed preset programs as well as manual controls, all accessible via the built-in touchscreen. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t plan on doing much more than whipping up a smoothie or some gauc, you can probably get away with a smaller option. The Ninja Personal Blender is even more convenient to use, includes a pair of blending smoothie cups and sells for $50 shipped. It’s not quite as powerful, but it’ll get the job done. Otherwise, just grab a $22 Black+Decker and save significantly more.

But if you’re in the market for a high-end machine, now’s the time to strike. The originally $530 Vitamix 5300 is currently on sale for $230 shipped in refurbished condition directly from the manufacturer.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, DIY tools, robot vacs, and much more.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender:

Create tasty smoothies and frozen drinks with this Ninja smart screen blender. Its powerful 1000W motor base and 72-oz. Total Crushing pitcher transform ice and fresh ingredients into frozen treats, and four Auto-iQ programs offer preset preparations. This Ninja smart screen blender has a manual mode that sets exact specifications for customized recipes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!