Nordstrom’s new markdowns offer up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

- Feb. 26th 2020 11:25 am ET

Nordstrom offers hundreds of new items at up to 60% off in its new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Clarks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, The North Face Nuptse Vest is a must-have from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $125. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $179. The packable design makes it a great option to travel with and it’s waterproof, which is nice for winter outings. Best of all, this style is machine washable to stay looking nice throughout the seasons. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, and more.

