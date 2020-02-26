Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale takes up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more

- Feb. 26th 2020 9:47 am ET

0

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 60% off popular shoes and apparel from Nike. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Boost your next workout with the men’s Flex Method Training Shoes. This style was designed to be lightweight to help you stay quick on your feet and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. Originally these shoes were priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them for $65. They also come in several color options and have a grip sole for added traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Looking for a new sandal for spring and summer? The Bella Kai Flip Flops are a no-brainer at just $22 and originally were priced at $30. These sandals were made for comfort with an ultra cushioned footbed.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author