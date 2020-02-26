Get a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA batteries at its second-best price of $9

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $9.06 Prime shipped. Normally fetching around $11.50 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen this kit go for is right around $8.50 and this is the second-best deal that we’ve seen all-time. Panasonic’s eneloop rechargeable batteries are perfect for just about any device. Whether you plan to use them in Xbox One controllers like myself or want to power LED lights, handheld mixers, or something entirely different, these batteries are perfect for the job. Each battery has a maximum capacity of 2000mAh and a lifespan of approximately 2,100 charges. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you’d rather just pick up a mass amount of throw-away AAs instead of opting for a 4-pack of rechargeables, Amazon has you covered. This 20-pack is yours from $8.50 Prime shipped, ensuring that you can easily power multiple devices with ease.

If you already have rechargeable batteries, then we’d recommend picking up this 4-pack of D-sized adapters. It’s available for under $6 Prime shipped and allows you to easily use AAs to power your devices that usually require a D battery.

Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery features:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use

No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

