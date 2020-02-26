Rachio’s Alexa-enabled 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller now $120 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 16-zone 2nd Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller (16ZULW-B) for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, this particular model is on sale for $150 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. It sells for $149 at Home Depot for comparison. This system allows you to take control of watering by integrating the irrigation system/sprinklers with your smartphone over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. You can set schedules as well as input plant types and sun exposure to let Rachio “automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more.” The system will even skip days and automatically make adjustments based on comprehensive weather data and the like. You can even use Alexa and Google Assistant to control Rachio if you have compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for clarity, today’s deal is on the second generation Rachio system. The main difference between this model and the newer $250+ 3rd generation model is tighter integration with smart home platforms like HomeKit and others. But you’ll clearly have to fork out significantly more cash for that. Today’s deal is about $100 less than the 8-zone third generation model for comparison.

But if the idea of having a smart lawn sprinkler system seems a little overkill for you, just scoop up a nice GrowGreen Sprinkler for $20 (or less with the on-page coupon) and save yourself $100.

For more eco-friendly discounts, stay locked to our Green Deals.

Rachio 16-zone 2nd Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller:

Take control of your watering with a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller. With the unmatched modern irrigation technology of Rachio, you can water with precision using customized, automated schedules that even adapt to weather. Manage on mobile, and access more control options with top-tier integrations. Inspire yard envy while saving water and money. Amazon’s most- and highest-rated WiFi sprinkler controller is the Rachio Generation 2 Smart Sprinkler Controller. Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.

