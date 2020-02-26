A new low has struck Ring Peephole Cam, now $93 (Reg. $199)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $92.99 shipped when coupon code PRO6 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $106 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. While there’s no doubt that smart video doorbells have been taking over, there’s a lot to love about the simplicity offered by a peephole. This doorbell from Ring merges the best of both worlds, allowing you to embrace smart capabilities or to just see who is there for yourself. Installation is said to take under 5-minutes and no wiring is required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with an extra battery pack for $29 to ensure you never need to experience downtime. I’ve always had a backup since installing two Ring doorbells at my home. This way I always have it topped off and ready to swap for when a low battery alert rolls in.

Now that your home is better-equipped for guest alerts, why not freshen up the air inside with one of the humidifiers on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box. Deals start from $24, ensuring this purchase can be quite affordable.

Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon Cloud Cam is currently 50% off, bringing the cost down to an all-time low of $60.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!