Amazon sweeps $267 off Samsung’s POWERbot Smart Robot Vacuum, now $432.50

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R7070 Smart Robot Vacuum for $432.49 shipped. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer is one of the best price cuts we’ve seen to date and comes within $33 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday. For comparison, Best Buy, currently has it marked down to $549. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant and more via SmartThings, and features smartphone control for scheduling, as well. Samsung claims that it’s POWERbot R7070 has 40x more powerful suction compared to other vacuums on the market. Other notable inclusions here are the Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0 for more efficient cleaning as well as a 90-minute runtime. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 350 customers.

A notable alternative to consider instead is the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum at $250 when you clip the on-page coupon. This smart robotic vacuum sports a 1800p suction system and similar voice control capabilities. Though at $160 less than the lead deal, you’ll be giving up laser mapping and the more thorough three-stage cleaning system.

Samsung POWERbot R7070 features:

Take care of all floor work with this Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum. Its CycloneForce separation technology provides 40 times stronger suction than conventional vacuums for more efficient cleaning while preventing clogging. The Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa compatibility of this Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum let you operate it remotely from your smartphone or via voice command.

