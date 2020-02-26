In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we are keeping track of our expenses, using hilarious face filters, protecting our precious mobile notes, making vintage synth sounds, and more. Every morning at this time we collect the day’s most notable deals on Apple’s digital storefronts so you don’t have to pay full price. Today’s highlights include titles like iVCS3, Ray Watermark, Back to Bed, Safety Note+, Receipt Scanner-Expense Report, and more. Your complete collection of today’s best iOS and Mac game/app deals and freebies are down below the fold.

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HujiCam: Fun Face Filters Cam: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF – photo to pdf: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doodle Devil: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $14 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: On The Fly: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speed Tracker. Pro: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AudioMaster Pro: Improve Sound: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Nebo: professional note-taking: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

The VCS3 was created in 1969 by Peter Zinovieff’s EMS company. The electronics were largely designed by David Cockerell and the machine’s distinctive visual appearance was the work of electronic composer Tristram Cary. The VCS3 was more or less the first portable commercially available synthesizer—portable in the sense that the VCS 3 was housed entirely in a small, wooden case. The VCS3 was quite popular among progressive rock bands and was used on recordings by The Alan Parsons Project, Jean Michel Jarre, Hawkwind, Brian Eno (with Roxy Music), King Crimson, The Who, Gong, and Pink Floyd, among many others.

