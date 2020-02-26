Hundreds of indie movies down to $5 at VUDU including Ella Enchanted, more

VUDU is currently offering hundreds of indie movies for just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Ella Enchanted, which is matched at Amazon and regularly goes for $10 on iTunes. This movie follows Anne Hathaway through a charming fairy tale where her character is given the gift (or curse) of obedience since the day of her birth. You’ll tail Anne throughout the movie as she treks on to find her Fairy Godmother to remove this curse, something I think we would all do if put in the same circumstance. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites or drop by VUDU to view every eligible title.

Our top $5 picks:

Don’t forget to set up Movies Anywhere so you can easily transfer these titles and more between different streaming services like iTunes, Amazon Prime, and similar.

Ella Enchanted:

Ella is under a spell to be constantly obedient, a fact she must hide from her new step-family in order to protect the prince of the land, her friend for whom she’s falling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!