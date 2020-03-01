Amazon’s Echo Studio pairs hi-fi sound with Alexa at an all-time low of $170

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Studio Smart Speaker bundled with a Philips Hue Bulb for $169.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen the new speaker on sale and subsequently marks an all-time low. Serving as Amazon’s flagship smart speaker, Echo Studio is a direct HomePod competitor and packs a high fidelity audio array comprised of directional tweeters, 5.25-inch bass drivers, and Dolby Atmos support. You’ll of course still enjoy the same Alexa functionality that other Amazon offerings dish out, as well as a built-in Zigbee hub for controlling connected devices. The included Philips Hue smart light bulb kickstarts your smart home journey. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Echo Studio features:

Echo Studio includes left, right and top mid-range speakers that create directional sound, a directional tweeter for great, high end performance and a built-in 5.25-inch bass driver coupled with a bass port to give you the best bass response we knew how to deliver. This coupled with a format like Dolby Atmos, the sound is truly immersive.

