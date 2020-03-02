Score your pick of an AOC or Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $110 (Save $26+)

Mar. 2nd 2020

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27B1H) for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Staples. That’s $26 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This display features a slender build and 3-sided frameless design. Viewing angles are wide, allowing you to see a clear image from up to 178-degree perspectives. Having used a similar AOC monitor in the past, I happily recommend the brand to others. Inputs include VGA and HDMI. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

We also spotted the Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2717HR) for $109.99 shipped at eBay and Best Buy. That’s $29 off what you’d typically spend and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. An HDMI and VGA port can be found along the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

No matter which monitor you land on, consider elevating it to a more comfortable height with this $13 bamboo riser. It comes with a desk pad to reduce wobbling and protect against scratches.

AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

  • 27-Inch full HD 1920×1080 LED monitor
  • Ips panel for wide viewing angles and vivid imagery
  • 20, 000, 000: 1 Smart contrast ratio; Viewing Angle (CR10): 178/178
  • 3-Sided frameless design (ultra-slim bezels)

