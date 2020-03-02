Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Spring Break Sale, Marmot, Instant Pot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas Spring Break Sale takes an extra 30% off popular shoes, duffel bags, more
- Marmot’s Flash Event takes 50% off all sale items + extra 20% off your purchase
- Sorel’s End of Season Sale offers up to 40% off popular boots + free shipping
- Backcountry’s Winter Yard Sale takes up to 60% off The North Face, Columbia, more
- Reebok cuts extra 50% off all sale items with deals from just $13
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory offers over $400 items under $25: Jeans, shirts, shoes, more
- Macy’s Men’s Flash Sale takes 50 to 75% off Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Lacoste, more
- Old Navy offers up to 50% off all jeans, sweatshirts, and hoodies + 30% off your purchase
- GAP Factory offers an extra 30% off your purchase with code GFFLASH at checkout
- Hautelook’s BOSS Event offers up to 55% off select styles for men including suits, shoes, more
Home Goods and more |
- Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Cooker gets massive 54% price drop at Amazon, now $60
- Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum works with Alexa: $300 (Up to $230 off)
- Ditch keys while Yale’s Touchscreen Passcode Deadbolt is under $92 at Amazon
- Outfit your shop with Makita’s 2-Tool Brushless Combo for $250 (Save $119)
- Score a 2-pack of baby teethers for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel