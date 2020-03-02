Take this $20 action camera on your adventures and record in 1080p at 50% off

Dragon Touch (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Action Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code Q7R4FSL4 at checkout. Down 50% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This action camera is specifically designed for those on tighter budgets who are wanting to capture their adventures. With simple navigation and the included remote, you can easily control this camera to start or stop recording in a snap. Plus, the included waterproof case ensures that you or your kids can enjoy using it in the pool, at the beach, or anywhere that’s a more wet climate. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 3/2 @ 6:5 PM: BuyDig is offering the Garmin VIRB Ultra 30 4K Action Camera for $229 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it for around $315, our last mention was $260, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It easily stores 1080p footage and is ready to roll for hours on end. Plus, it’s just $7.50 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly pickup.

Want an action camera that has a little bit of a different style? The Polaroid Cube is just that. At the same price as today’s lead deal, it’s magnetic and cubic in shape, offering unique mounting options and making it super easy to hold.

Dragon Touch 1080p Action Camera features:

1080P action camera for kids: this kids camera is versatile to capture all the adventures for your kids. With the waterproof case, No worries for underwater sports up to 98 feet. Kids could take it to swim or snorkeling and record their adventures in 1080P.

Included mounts transform the action camera to be used in all the sports kids love. Attach the camera to bikes, skateboards, helmets, and more. For water sports, just install the waterproof case.

