Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Cooker gets massive 54% price drop at Amazon, now $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a massive 54% price drop and a match for the Amazon all-time low. Outside of a brief $51 offer at Google Express in mid-2019, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. This 6-quart multi-cooker features 10 smart programs including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm, effectively replacing a number of other smaller appliances. Along with a dishwasher-safe cooking pot and 24-hour delay start timer, the Instant Pot Aura is an ideal 1-pot meal solution for the whole family. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the more traditional Instant Pot models, with pressure cooking capabilities, start for slightly more at $70 on Amazon. While you could save some cash on the Amazon refurbished Instant Pot Aura at $54, your only other more affordable bet would be a more basic slow cooker like this Crock-Pot Cook’ N Carry at $30 and with stellar ratings. It won’t provide nearly as many preset cooking modes as an Instant Pot, but it’s also a fraction of the price.

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot

10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button

Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

