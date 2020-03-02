J.Crew Factory offers over $400 items under $25: Jeans, shirts, shoes, more

- Mar. 2nd 2020 10:55 am ET

For a limited time only, J.Crew Factory offers over 400 items under $25. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with promo code EXTRAWINS at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The men’s Slim-Fit Jeans in Rinse Wash is on sale for $25, which is down from its original rate of $70. These jeans feature stretch for added comfort and it has a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Also, be sure to pair them with the Gingham Regular Flex Casual Shirt for a stylish look this spring. The shirt is currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $60. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Spring Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off select sneakers, and more.

