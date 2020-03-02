J.Crew Factory offers over $400 items under $25: Jeans, shirts, shoes, more

For a limited time only, J.Crew Factory offers over 400 items under $25. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with promo code EXTRAWINS at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The men’s Slim-Fit Jeans in Rinse Wash is on sale for $25, which is down from its original rate of $70. These jeans feature stretch for added comfort and it has a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Also, be sure to pair them with the Gingham Regular Flex Casual Shirt for a stylish look this spring. The shirt is currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $60. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Jeans in Rinse Wash $25 (Orig. $70)
- Jersey-knit Sleep Pants $24 (Orig. $40)
- Washed Jersey T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $20)
- Textured Cotton Crewneck Sweater $25 (Orig. $60)
- Gingham Regular Flex Casual Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Scalloped Camisole Top $25 (Orig. $55)
- Featherweight Slub Cotton Tee $15 (Orig. $25)
- Printed Cropped Leggings $25 (Orig. $40)
- Fine-Rib Crewneck T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- Textured Cotton Sweater $25 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
