JOBY’s Gorillapod 3K Pro Tripod includes an iPhone mount at $100 ($140 value)

Adorama is currently offering the JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod bundled with a smartphone mount for $99.95 shipped. Usually selling for $140, it just dropped to $120 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you over 40% when accounting for the added mount value. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 4,900 customers. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in search of something a bit more portable will be right at home with JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $50. As a more lightweight alternative to the 3K Pro, this option has much of the same functionality, aside from the metal build quality. It’s worth considering if you don’t need as robust of a design and are looking to pocket some extra savings.

JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod features:

Professional-grade machined aluminum flexible tripod for premium mirrorless cameras.Our latest design Gorilla Pod tripod with ball head capable of holding 3kg of camera or accessories.The serious Gorilla Pod for premium mirrorless camera users. This brand new design featuring CNC machined sockets and Arca Swiss compatible ball head sets a new standard for content creators using the latest hardware and techniques.

