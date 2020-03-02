LaCie’s crush, drop, and water-resistant 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD hits $120

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Adorama. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This rugged external drive is drop, crush, and water-resistant. It is ready to transfer files at up to 130MB/s speeds thanks to USB 3.0 compatibility. These speeds should prove to be adequate for a wide variety of mobile workflows. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Upgrade connectivity to USB-C when using a bit of today’s savings on an AmazonBasics USB-C to Micro-B USB Cable for $8. It supports USB 3.0 speeds, allowing you to take full advantage of your new external hard drive.

Another great way to expand your tech setup is with a secondary display. Today we found AOC and Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitors for $110, which offers a savings of at least $26 depending on which model you choose.

LaCie Rugged Mini features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra-compact portable external hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini

For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s

Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!