LaCie’s crush, drop, and water-resistant 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD hits $120

- Mar. 2nd 2020 4:56 pm ET

$120
0

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Adorama. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This rugged external drive is drop, crush, and water-resistant. It is ready to transfer files at up to 130MB/s speeds thanks to USB 3.0 compatibility. These speeds should prove to be adequate for a wide variety of mobile workflows. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Upgrade connectivity to USB-C when using a bit of today’s savings on an AmazonBasics USB-C to Micro-B USB Cable for $8. It supports USB 3.0 speeds, allowing you to take full advantage of your new external hard drive.

Another great way to expand your tech setup is with a secondary display. Today we found AOC and Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitors for $110, which offers a savings of at least $26 depending on which model you choose.

LaCie Rugged Mini features:

  • Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra-compact portable external hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini
  • For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s
  • Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Storage

Storage
LaCie

About the Author