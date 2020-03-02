Macy’s Men’s Flash Sale takes 50 to 75% off Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Lacoste, more

- Mar. 2nd 2020 11:51 am ET

0

Macy’s Men’s Flash Sale offers 50 to 75% off top brands with promo code FLASH at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Stretch Jeans are currently marked down to $35 and originally were priced at $70. I love that these jeans feature a dark wash that’s versatile to dress up or down and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. They can easily be worn year-round and look great with sneakers or dress shoes alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Nike Therma Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s on sale for just $28 and originally was priced at $55. With golf season approaching, this pullover features sweat-wicking material and four-way stretch fabric, which is great for your swing. This would also be great for workouts, hikes, or everyday occasions. Plus, it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike.

Our top picks for men include:

