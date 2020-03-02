Marmot’s Flash Event takes 50% off all sale items + extra 20% off your purchase

For a limited time only, Marmot is having a Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off all sale items and an extra 20% off with promo code SALE20 at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your winter jackets, vests, snow pants, accessories, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Minimalist Jacket is currently marked down to $75 and originally was priced at $189. This jacket features wind-blocking material and it has an adjustable hood for convenience. It’s also available in three color options and features zippered pockets to store essentials. Best of all, its packable material makes it great to store away when not in use or travel with. Find the rest of our top picks from Marmot below.

