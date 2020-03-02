Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds return to Amazon low at $79 shipped

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in white for $79 shipped. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and a match of our previous mention. With warmer weather and spring on the horizon, going with this popular pair of wireless earbuds at a low price is a great way to gear up for workouts and long runs. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after 5-minutes of powering up, you’ll have an hour of playback. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.
Looking for a more high-end option? Don’t miss this deal from the weekend on Bose ANC Wireless Headphones at $300. You can save $99 from the regular going rate, delivering one of the best prices we’ve tracked so far.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
- Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
- Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!