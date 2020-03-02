Sorel’s End of Season Sale offers up to 40% off popular boots + free shipping

Sorel’s End of Season Sale offers up to 40% off popular boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Winter isn’t over quite yet and now is a great time to score deals on snow boots. One of the most notable deals is the men’s Atlis Caibou Lux Boots that are marked down to $173 and originally were priced at $230. These boots are waterproof and stylish for snow outings or everyday occasions. This style has a fleece lining for added warmth and a rigid outsole that promotes traction. It also has a cushioned insole that helps to add comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Sorel below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

