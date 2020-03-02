Add four smart plugs to your home for just under $5.50 each with this code

BABAN US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $20.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 7WIMIMTR and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $30 going rate these days, makes the plugs just $5.25 each and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you want to automate a reboot schedule for your modem/router to ensure that your internet stays in tip-top shape or just want to make sure that your space heater is turned off when you leave home, these plugs are perfect for the job. Plus, you’ll enjoy voice control through Alexa or Assistant, making it super simple to command your new smart appliances. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just need a single plug? This one from Gosund is a great option, especially since it’s just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that you’ll only get one plug for $8 here, instead of paying $5.25 each when you pick up four at a time in today’s lead deal.

Don’t miss out on Anker’s huge smart home sale with prices from just $12. You’ll find items like video doorbells, light bulbs, portable projectors, and more.

TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

