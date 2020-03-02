Ditch keys while Yale’s Touchscreen Passcode Deadbolt is under $92 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD120NR0BP) for $91.82 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is the an offer that we’ve tracked only having been beaten twice before at Amazon. I’ve been all-in on passcode entry for years now and have zero regrets. It has been a delight to eliminate my reliance on keys while also being able to provide close friends and family members with their own unique code. This touchscreen deadbolt paves the way for you to do the same while locking in a respectable amount of savings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough to score a matching AmazonBasics Straight Door Lever for $17. It’s said to install easily with only a Phillips head screwdriver needed. More than 200 Amazon shoppers have left a review with ratings leveling out at an average of 4.7/5 stars.

If your screwdriving kit is in need of a refresh, swing by the deal we spotted earlier on DEWALT’s black oxide 34-piece Bit Set for $16.

Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the touchscreen keypad

Create unique pin codes to share with family and friends

Backlit touchscreen keypad wakes with a touch – lock the door behind you by tapping the keypad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!